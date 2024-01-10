Dwight Franklin Sell, 92, of Alpena, Michigan, and formerly of Albany, Kentucky, passed away at his home Friday, January 5, 2024.

Born, in Seminary, Kentucky, he was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving in the Vietnam war and retiring after 21 years of military service.

He later worked 20 years sailing the Great Lakes with Huron Portland Cement and another 10 years for Hudson Motor Sales.

He was preceded in death by his parents, the late Roy and Eula Davison Sell; his sister, Beatrice Sell; son in-law, Mike Mott.

He is survived by his wife, Genevieve Werda Sell; children, Darryl (Patricia Landry) Sell and Cassandra “Cassie” Mott; siblings Mareeda Gibson, Lucy Kemplen, Noreen Sell, Joel Sell, Loretta Sell, and Dee Fournaris; several nieces and nephews.

Services were at McWilliams Funeral Home, Alpena, Michigan, on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, with Rev. Marlon Smith officiating. Interment took place at Great Lakes National Cemetery.

Military honors by VFW Post #2496 and the U.S. Air Force.

Memorial donations can be made to Gideons International.