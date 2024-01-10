Howard Willen Cross, 94, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at the Medical Center of Albany.

He was the son of the late Roy O. and Bessie Cross, and was also preceded in death by his siblings, Melba Riddle and Geneva Brown.

He was a veteran of the United States Army serving in the Korean War.

He is survived by his wife, Geneiveve Cross; one son, Dr. Tracy (Jordan)Cross; one daughter, Diane Cross; two grandchildren, Annie Cross and Mary Willen Cross; one great-grandchild, Emersyn Glover.

Services were held Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. at Cedar Hill Church with Bro. Larry Brown, Bro. Kenny Neal, and Bro. David Stearns officiating. Burial followed in Cedar Hill Cemetery, with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Cedar Hill Church in Howard Willen Cross’ honor.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.