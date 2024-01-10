Mary Agnes Rector Sawyers, 89, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, January 4, 2024, at Lake Cumberland Regional Medical Center in Somerset, Kentucky.

She was employed by the Clinton County Board of Education for over 55 years, primarily as the administrative Secretary at Clinton County High School.

She was a member of Albany First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for 68 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Hartwell Sawyers, II; her parents, Wendell and Lela Rector; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Pauline Hay and Charles Sawyers; her two brothers, Clay Cooper Rector and Wendell Thompson Rector; four sisters, Lucille Becraft, Pauline “Terry” Jandecka, Josephine “Jerri” Parsons, and Leah Rose Tower.

She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline Sue “Jackie” Sawyers, of Villa Hills, Kentucky; one sister, Jean (David) Gilbert of Gettingsville, Indiana; a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation was held at Talbott Funeral Home on Sunday, January 7, 2024, and on Monday, January 8, 2024, prior to the funeral service.

The funeral service was held on Monday, January 8, 2024, with Bro. Nathan Britt officiating.

Burial followed in Albany Cemetery in Albany, Kentucky.

Donations can still be made in memory of Mary Agnes Rector Sawyers to Albany First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 453, Albany, Kentucky 42602, or to the Five Springs United Methodist Church, c/o Debbie Craig, Treasurer, 111 Ray Brown Road, Albany, Kentucky 42602.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.