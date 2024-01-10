Kentucky State Police Investigate officer-involved shooting in Wayne County

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 11, London, has been requested by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred on January 5th, 2024 at approximately 9:00 p.m. EST in Monticello.

KSP Troopers from Post 11 as well as the KSP Critical Incident Response Team arrived on the scene and began an investigation into the incident.

A male individual was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Wayne County Coroner. The investigation remains ongoing by KSP Post 11.

KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the Commonwealth as requested by local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation.

To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered.

Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.