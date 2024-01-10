Lady Dawgs fall to Metcalfe County

The Clinton County Lady Dawgs played host to Metcalfe County Friday night to begin the second round of the regular season district play.

Before Friday night’s game, the Lady Dawgs were 2-2 in district play, having defeated Monroe County and Cumberland County, but losing to Russell and Metcalfe Counties.

The Lady Dawgs jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead Friday night with two baskets by Chloe Longwell, but a 12-0 run by the Lady Hornets put Metcalfe County up 12-4 with a minute and a half remaining in the period.

Macy Tucker scored two of her four points at the buzzer to cut the Metcalfe County lead to six points to start the second quarter, 12-6.

Early in the second quarter, Metcalfe County went to the foul line and made two of two for a 14-6 lead.

Tucker then hit her second basket of the game to get the Lady Dawgs back to within six points, 14-8.

Metcalfe County then went up by 10 points on a free throw and a three pointer, 18-8, but Crista Thacker made a field goal to cut that lead down to eight points at the 4:42 mark, 18-10.

The Lady Hornets went back up by 10 points on the next possession, but a three pointer by Landree Moons cut that lead to seven with 3:26 on the clock, 20-13.

Moons then hit a field goal to cut the lead to five points, but a three pointer by Metcalfe County put the Lady Hornets up by eight with 1:27 before halftime, 23-15.

Moons finished the half with a field goal for a six point deficit at the half, 23-17.

The third quarter proved to set Clinton County back as the Lady Dawgs only put up five points for the quarter and all of those coming with less than 2:39 on the clock.

Metcalfe County posted 10 third quarter points, to add to its existing five point lead at the half, which gave the Lady Hornets an 11 point third quarter advantage, 33-22.

The Lady Dawgs couldn’t get in rhythm in the fourth quarter, putting up only eight points during the eight minute final period. Metcalfe County posted 14 fourth quarter points to hand the Lady Dawgs the 17 point loss, 47-30.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Moons 11

Longwell 6

Thacker 5

Tucker 4

Young 3

Ipock 1

Clinton County will be back in action on Wednesday night in the All “A” Classic 4th Region Tournament.

The Lady Dawgs will play host to Metcalfe County at 7:45 p.m. The championship game will be Friday at 6 p.m. at The Castle.

The Lady Dawgs move to 5-10 on the year.

Chloe Longwell drove the lane for two points during Clinton County’s game against Metcalfe County on Friday night.

Tatum Harlan went up for a shot during Friday night’s game against Metcalfe County. Clinton County lost the game, 47-30.