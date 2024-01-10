Dawgs move to 3-2 in district play

The Clinton County Bulldogs picked up an all important district win this week, but dropped a game on Saturday, to W.E.B. DuBois in a down-to-the-wire finish.

Clinton County 59

W.E.B. DuBois 62

On Saturday, Clinton County played host to W.E.B. DuBois at The Castle.

The Dawgs found themselves down early in the contest as W.E.B. DuBois took a 10 point lead after the first quarter, 17-7.

Clinton County started out in control, pushing the score to 6-4 in the first five minutes of the game.

From that point, W.E.B. DuBois went on a 13-1 run to finish the quarter with a 17-7 lead.

The Lions continued that run into the second quarter with a quick basket, 19-7, but Cameron Irwin hit a field goal to cut the lead back to 10 points with 7:01 on the clock.

The Lions responded with a three pointer at the 6:47 mark.

Cannon Young made two of his game high 28 points with 6:32 on the clock to cut the lead to 11, but the Lions continued to add points to the board with a field goal at 6:06, 24-11.

The remainder of the quarter saw both teams scoring on offense, but Clinton County did manage to cut the lead down to eight points at the half, 32-24.

The Bulldogs really made a run in the third quarter, but the Lions opened up with a 4-0 run to take a 12 point lead. After that, Clinton County went on a 12-2 run to cut the lead to four points, 40-36.

The Dawgs would finish the quarter with a 4-2 run, including two free throws by Cohen Davis and a layup by Steele Burchett, 42-40.

The fourth quarter saw Clinton County take its first lead of the game since the score was 6-4, after Young made a shot, followed by two baskets by Nick Poore, 46-44.

The Lions responded with a field goal and a free throw to regain the lead, 47-46 with 5:02 on the clock.

At the 3:29 mark, the Lions hit a three pointer to move ahead by four points, 50-46.

Cohen Davis knocked down a three pointer to get the Dawgs back to within one point, but two free throws by W.E.B. DuBois put the Lions back up by three with less than three minutes remaining, 52-49.

With two minutes on the clock, Burchett went for a baseline reverse layup to cut the lead to one point, but the Lions were strong from the foul line, knocking down two for two to regain a three point advantage, 54-51.

As the clock was winding down, Young took his inside game to the basket with a spin move for two points, but once again from the line, the Lions made four free throws to extend the lead to five points, 58-53, with 33 seconds remaining.

Young then hit a three pointer to cut the lead to two points, 58-56, but two more from the foul line for the Lions put them up by four, 60-56.

W.E.B. DuBois hit two more foul shots for a 62-56 lead with five seconds remaining in the game, but Poore hit a three pointer at the end of the game to reach a final score of 62-59, with the Dawgs coming out on the losing end.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Young 28

Poore 9

C. Davis 9

Burchett 9

Mason 2

Irwin 2

Clinton County 67

Metcalfe County 49

The Dawgs began the second half of regular season district action Friday night as Clinton County hosted Metcalfe County at The Castle.

The game started off close as both teams matched each other almost point for point in the first quarter, but Clinton County came out on top with a 12-10 lead after one.

During the second quarter, Clinton County’s offense picked up after Metcalfe County opened the quarter with a 4-0 run, 14-12.

Jaxson Mason hit a field goal to tie the score at 14, but two foul shots from the Hornets put Metcalfe County back up by two at the 6:18 mark, 16-14.

Mason scored a putback, 16-16, but, Metcalfe County hit two more free throws to take a two point lead. The Dawgs then put together a 7-0 run, from Young with a basket and Mason with two free throws and a three pointer, put the Dawgs up by five, 23-18.

The remainder of the quarter saw the Dawgs explode on offense with a 9-3 run to lead 32-21 at the half.

Both teams were evenly matched in the third quarter, with Clinton County outscoring the Hornets by one point during the eight minute time frame, 15-14, to lead 47-35.

In the final quarter, Clinton County didn’t let up on the offensive end, scoring 20 points in the final period compared to Metcalfe County’s 14.

By the time the buzzer sounded, Clinton County had picked up its second win over the Hornets this season, 67-49. Clinton County has a district record of 3-2 on the year.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Young 17

C. Davis 14

Mason 14

Burchett 9

Poore 8

Harmon 5

Clinton County will be back in action on Thursday night of this week at The Castle as the Dawgs will play host in the All “A” Classic 4th Region Tournament.

Clinton County will play Russellville at 7:30 Thursday night. The championship game will be Friday at 7:45 p.m. at The Castle.

Cannon Young made a reverse layup for two points Friday night against Metcalfe County. Young fiinished with 17 points.

Jaxon Mason went up for two of his 14 points against Metcalfe County on Friday night.