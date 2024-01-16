Rita Paulette Craft Polston, 72, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, January 7, 2024, at her residence.

She was the daughter of the late Byron and Leah Craft, and the wife of the late James F. “Matador” Polston.

She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Larry Craft, Lloyd Craft, Gary Craft, and Danny W. Craft.

She is survived by her daughter, Chastity Polston (Dru Willoughby); two grandchildren, Kyla Stearns (Hunter Burchett) and Wayne (Ashley) Stearns; four great-grandchildren, Colter James Blaize Burchett, Aspen Stearns, Brock Stearns, and Roxzen Stearns; several nieces and nephews; honorary daughters, Leslie Smith-Cash and Johnnie Hicks.

Services were held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 12, 2024 at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns officiating. Burial followed in Tuggle Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.