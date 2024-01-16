Thomas Michael Jones, 65, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, January 8, 2024, at the Medical Center of Bowling Green.

He was the son of the late Mervin and Anna Jones.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Jones; three daughters, Sarah (Casey) Richardson, Amanda Mills, and Melanie (Moussa) Kone; one sister, Shirley Kay Jones; four brothers, Tony Jones, Earnie (Guinn) Jones, Randy Jones, and John (Connie) Jones; six grandchildren, Jonah Richardson, Annalise Mills, Josiah Richardson, Michael Mills, Jasmine Richardson, and Zakou Kone; his mother- and father-in-law, Bob and Nannie Reneau; three sisters-in-laws, Amy (Ronald) Albertson, Bobbie (Mike) Gabbard, and Billie Frye (Alan Cash).

He was a member of Stony Point Baptist Church, and a businessman, owning and operating Jones Restaurant, both in Albany, Kentucky and Burkesville Kentucky, Sam’s Express Fast Food in Burkesville, Twin Lakes Convenient Storage and The Storage Place in Albany, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Stony Point Baptist Church.

Services were held Friday, January 12, 2024, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Jim England officiating. Burial followed in Memorial Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home, of Albany, Kentucky.