Lady Dawgs fall to Metcalfe

The Clinton County Lady Bulldogs were one and done in this year’s 4th Region All “A” Classic as the Lady Dawgs hosted Metcalfe County on Wednesday night, January 10, of last week.

Clinton County hosted Metcalfe County on January 5, and that ended in a 47-30 loss for the Lady Dawgs.

Wednesday night’s game wasn’t much different as the Lady Dawgs struggled from the floor in the first quarter.

At the end of the first eight minutes of play, Clinton County trailed 12-4, with the only points scored for the Lady Dawgs coming from a field goal by Landree Moons and one by Makayla Smith with 40 seconds on the clock.

Clinton County did manage to outscore Metcalfe County by one in the second quarter alone, but the eight point lead obtained by the Lady Hornets in the first quarter was a big enough cushion for a seven point lead at the half, 20-13.

The third quarter didn’t fare well for the Lady Dawgs, as Clinton County only posted six points on two field goals and two foul shots.

At the end of the third quarter, Metcalfe County had put up 11 points to take a 12 point lead, 31-19.

Clinton County’s biggest quarter came in the fourth as the Lady Dawgs put up 13 points against the Lady Hornet’s defense.

Moons hit three field goals for six points, Crista Thacker hit two for four points, Sadie Ipock hit a field goal for two points and Abby Davis hit one of two from the line for one point.

Metcalfe County managed to post 18 fourth quarter points and seal the deal as the Lady Hornets picked up a 47-32 victory over the Lady Dawgs.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Moons 12

Thacker 8

Harlan 4

Smith 2

Longwell 2

Ipock 2

Davis 2

Clinton County will be back at home on Saturday to host Russell County with a tip off at 5 p.m.

Landree Moons went in for a layup in the semi-finals round of the 4th Region All “A” Classic against Metcalfe County. Moons finished the game with 12 points as the Lady Dawgs were defeated, 47-32.

Lexi Messer put up a three pointer during the first half of Clinton County’s game against Metcalfe in the semi-finals round of the All “A” Classic 4th Region Tournament.

Landree Moons and Tatum Harlan were selected to the 4th Region All “A” All Tournament Team Thursday night. Harlan was also selected to the All Academic Team.