Dawgs win All ‘A’ 4th Region

The Clinton County Bulldogs are the 2024 4th Region All “A” Classic Champions after defeating Russellville in the semi-finals and Monroe County in the finals at The Castle last week.

Clinton County 52

Monroe County 49

The Dawgs went into the finals of the 4th Region All “A” Classic as the host team with a first round quarter final bye and made it to the championship game against Monroe County.

Friday night’s final was an intense game that saw both teams fighting for the title and while the game didn’t go into overtime, it took every second in regulation in order for the Dawgs to come out on top.

During the first quarter, Clinton County started off on the slow side, trailing 5-1 in the opening three minutes, and shooting 0-5 from the floor.

Cannon Young made Clinton County’s first field goal at the 3:27 mark to cut the lead to two, but Monroe County answered with a field goal of its own, 7-3.

Jaxon Mason’s two free throws cut the Monroe County lead back to two, but a field goal at the 1:40 mark put the Falcons back up by four, 9-5.

Nick Poore cut the lead to two points with 28 seconds to put the Dawgs back to within two points to end the quarter, 9-7.

During the second quarter, Clinton County was getting good looks at the rim, however, nothing was finding its way through the net.

Clinton County took its first lead of the game since it was 1-0 at 6:15 mark when Drew Davis made a put back off a missed shot, 12-11.

Both teams swapped baskets until the five minutes mark when Monroe took a one point lead at 15-14.

Clinton County then put together an 8-0 run for its biggest lead of the game to that point with a free throw from Cohen Davis and back-to-back three pointers by Young, 22-15.

Monroe County finished the quarter with a 6-0 run of its own to trail by one at the half, 22-21.

Monroe County continued its run into the second half with a three point play and a field goal to lead by four points, 26-22.

The Dawgs came back with an 8-3 run to lead by three points at the 3:24 mark, 32-29.

Monroe County then put together a 9-2 run for an eight point lead with 1:10 on the clock, 38-34. Clinton County’s Poore scored a tip in at the buzzer to end the third quarter with the Dawgs trailing by only two points, 38-36.

The fourth quarter is where the game got really intense.

Cohen Davis hit a three pointer at the top of the key to give the Dawgs a one point lead, 39-38.

Monroe answered with a three pointer and a layup to regain a four point lead with 6:14 on the clock, 43-39.

Young hit a field goal to cut the lead to two points, but a free throw by Monroe County put the Falcons up by three with 3:54 remaining in the game, 44-41.

With 3:30 on the clock, Clinton County put together an eight point run that included a field goal by Cohen Davis and two more three pointers deep in the corner by Young, 49-44.

Monroe answered with a three pointer at the 2:03 mark, 49-47, then Clinton County went into run clock mode.

Cohen Davis hit two huge free throws with 46 seconds on the clock, 51-47, but a putback by Monroe cut the lead to two points with 32 seconds remaining, 51-49.

With 13 seconds on the clock, Young was sent to the line where he made one of two to put the Dawgs up by three, 52-49. Monroe County’s final attempt to tie the score failed as Clinton County came out on top by three points and claimed the 2024 4th Region All “A” Classic Championship title.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

Young 19

C. Davis 13

Poore 10

D. Davis 4

Burchett 4

Mason 2

Clinton County 75

Russellville 46

The Dawgs hosted Russellville in the semi-finals round of the 4th Region All “A” Classic Thursday night at The Castle.

Clinton County started off slow against the 3-12 Panthers from Russellville.

The Panthers managed to take a commanding 11-3 lead before Clinton County hit its first field goal at the 1:30 mark by Young. That basket sparked an 8-0 run to finish the quarter tied at 11.

The Dawgs continued its run into the second quarter, adding three more points to the board and taking a 14-11 lead over the Panthers.

Russellville came back and took the lead on a field goal and two free throws, 15-14, but the Dawgs came back and took a three point led with 5:22 on the clock, 17-15.

Both teams went back and forth over the next few minutes. Russellville took its last lead at the 3:50 mark, 18-17, but Clinton County finished the quarter by putting up 11 points to Russellville’s five for a 28-23 halftime lead.

It didn’t take long in the second half for Clinton County to get back to playing like Dawgs play.

At one point, Clinton County’s Mason hit two three pointers that were apart of a 10-0 run for the Dawgs. By the time the third quarter had ended, Clinton County had gained a commanding lead, 50-37.

During the final quarter, Clinton County continued to step on the gas putting up 25 points in the fourth quarter alone.

Clinton County’s defense held Russellville to only nine points in the final quarter as Clinton County cruised to victory, 75-46.

Individual scoring for Clinton County was:

C. Davis 22

Burchett 20

Young 10

Mason 10

Poore 9

McCutchen 2

Guffey 2

Clinton County will be back in action on Saturday, January 20 to host Russell County in the second game of a girls’/boys’ double header.

Cannon Young went up for a shot and was fouled during Clinton County’s semi-finals game against Russellville on Thursday night.

Cohen Davis went in for a shot against Russellville on Thursday night. Davis finished the game with 22 points.

Steele Burchett had a break away layup on Thursday night against Russellville in the semi-finals round of the 4th Region All “A” Classic. Burchett finisished with 20 points.

Clinton County High School Principal Kenny Dearborn presented Nick Poore with a plaque as Poore was selected to the 4th Region All “A” Classic All Academic Team for Clinton County.

Clinton County’s Cohen Davis, Cannon Young and Steele Burchett were named to the 2024 4th Region All “A” Classic Tournament team during the awards ceremony on Friday night.