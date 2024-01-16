Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following arrests last week:

Ricki R. Ferrell, 19, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Thursday, January 11, 2024, on a Clinton County indictment, by Clinton County Sheriff Ricky Marcum.

Ferrell was charged with wanton dndangerment, 1st Degree (two counts), criminal abuse, 2nd Degree-child under 12 (two counts).

Ferrell was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Alan Kyle Thomas, 27, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Thursday, January 11, 20245, on a Clinton County indictment, by Clinton County Sheriff Ricky Marcum.

Thomas was charged with wanton endangermen, 1st degree.

Thomas was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Dylan Murphy, 27, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Thursday, January 11, 2024, on a Clinton County indictment warrant, by Clinton County Sheriff Ricky Marcum.

Murphy was charged with wanton endangerment 1st degree (2 counts); criminal abuse 2nd degree-child under 12 (2 counts).

Murphy was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ricki R. Ferrell

Alan Kyle Thomas

Dylan Murphy