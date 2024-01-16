May primary ballot will be short

Every even “fourth” year brings two things — “Leap Year” and a U.S. Presidential election and 2024 is one of those years.

Even though the 2024 May Primary will see the race for President and other federal races on the ballot, among some state/district races, the names on the ballot for both major political parties in Clinton County will be limited.

The filing deadline for all federal, state and some district office holders in Kentucky was Friday, January 5, and although several names will appear on the ballot for the nation’s highest office of president, other offices will see limited choices in May.

The single “county race only” will be that of Clinton Circuit Clerk, where long-time Republican incumbent Jake Staton is running unopposed.

Likewise, in another local district race of interest involving the judicial district, 40th Judicial District Commonwealth Attorney Jesse M. Stockton, Jr. of Albany is also running unopposed this spring.

Both aforesaid office holders serve six year terms, with Stockton, a Republican, serving Clinton, Monroe and Cumberland counties in his capacity as chief prosecutor of the 40th judicial circuit.

A pair of state races involving representatives who serve Clinton County in Frankfort will be on the ballot, and again, both are unopposed.

Kentucky District 15 State Senator Rick Girdler of Somerset, and Kentucky District 83 State Representative Josh Branscum of Russell Springs, both GOP members, will return to Frankfort in 2025.

Other than U.S. President, there is only one other federal race that will be on the Clinton County ballot in May, that being District 1 U.S. House of Representatives in Congress.

In that race, there are two candidates, one from each party, meaning they will both be unopposed in May and will face off in November.

Republican incumbent Congressman James Comer has no GOP opposition. Comer is from Tompkinsville.

One Democrat, newcomer Erin Marshall of Frankfort has filed for the Congressional seat and has no opposition in May.

In short, other than the Presidential Primary, there will be “no contested” races on the ballot in Clinton County and many other counties across the area and state until the November General Election.

Filing for federal office took place at the Secretary of State’s Office in Frankfort and several candidates, many unknown, have put their names on the ballot in the Presidential primary.

It should be noted, however, that some candidates who have filed–and will remain on the ballot–may not be ‘active’ candidates in the presidential race when the primary election is held in the state.

For example, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, since the filing deadline in Kentucky, has withdrawn as a Republican presidential candidate, and some others of both parties may follow suit.

After the filing deadline in Kentucky on Friday, January 5, the following persons had officially filed as a Presidential candidate in the state and their names may appear on the May ballot, even if they are not an active candidate at the time.

U.S. President:

Democrat Party: Joseph R. Biden, Jr., Wilmonton, DE (incumbent); Dean Phillips, Wayzata, MN; Marianne Williamson, Washington, D.C.

Republican Party: Ryan L. Binkley, Dallas, TX; Chris Christie, Mendham, NJ; Ron DeSantis, Tallahassee, FL; Nikki R. Haley, Kiawah Island, SC; Vivek Ramaswamy, Columbus, OH; Donald J. Trump, Palm Beach, FL.

————————-

In Albany and Clinton County during the November General Election, there will be some local city and county/district races on the ballot, which are elected on a non-political party basis.

The November General Election will include three (of five) seats that make up the Clinton County Board of Education, all six (city only) Albany City Council seats, and a special election for Mayor of Albany to serve out the final two years of a four-year term.

Filing for local non-partisan races do not begin until summer of this year.

For more information on any election, voter registration status, etc. you may contact the Clinton County Clerk’s Office during normal business hours at 606-387-5943.