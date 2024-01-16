Dawgs are headed to ‘A’ State

The Clinton County High School Bulldogs boys’ basketball team will return to the All “A” Classic State Tournament next week, after earning the championship title in the 4th Region Tournament last Friday night. Clinton County defeated Russellville 75-46 in its opening game to move into the title round where they picked up a hard fought 52-49 win over the Monroe County Falcons.



Above center, the team, cheerleaders and the CCHS Pep Section, also referred to as the “6th Man”, joined together for the post championship photo following Friday night’s victory. Above left, and right, senior Bulldog players Cohen Davis and Steele Burchett, respectively, are shown taking their turns cutting down the nets in the post-victory celebration. The Bulldogs will face the Raceland Rams next Thursday, January 25, in first round action of the All “A” Classic State Tournament in the Corbin Arena in Corbin, Kentucky. Tip-off is slated for 4:00 p.m. Central time.