Winter storm blankets county, bitter cold follows

Up to eight inches of snow in parts of Clinton County blanketed the area as a winter storm moved across this region of the nation beginning Sunday evening, with snow continuing to fall into Tuesday morning.

The snowfall event was followed by the arrival of bitter cold air that saw temperatures drop into the single digits early Tuesday morning.

Schools, offices, businesses and meetings were closed and cancelled early this week and temperatures were not expected to loosen its grip until this coming weekend.