Flames destroy Cumberland Street home

Flames had completely engulfed a home on Cumberland Street in Albany Monday afternoon when the Albany Fire Department arrived on the scene to begin battling the blaze. Within minutes after being called into the local 911 Dispatch Center, the two-story structure was completely involved with the flames. Albany Fire Chief Robert Roeper told the Clinton County News Tuesday morning that all indications were that the fire originated in a fireplace flue after a fire had been lit in the fireplace for the first time this season.

Roeper urged everyone to use extreme caution during the winter season when using space heaters and reminded homeowners to have flues and chimneys inspected each season prior to using. He also explained that if a home fire is discovered, occupants should leave the structure as quickly as possible, and all windows and doors should remain closed until firefighters arrive on the scene, in order to prevent flames being fueled by additional oxygen.