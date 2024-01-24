Jarred Michael Davis, 36, passed away January 16, 2024. He was born in Burkesville, Kentucky, to Michael and Cathey Barger Davis, and resided in Lexington, Kentucky, with his wife.

He attended Holy Cross Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Davis, father-in-law Charles Morgan; great-grandmother, Mary Irby; grandparents, Weldon “Corky” Davis, Pansy Barger Lee and Jim Barger; uncles, Mike Irby and Robert Barger.

Jarred is survived by his wife, Sarah Morgan Davis; his mother, Cathey Davis; brother, Jeremy Davis; grandmother, Molly Davis; mother-in-law, Mollie Morgan; and other family.

The funeral service was conducted on Monday, January 22, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. C.S.T. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Tyler Greene, Bro. Jonathan Thacker, Bro. Gary Cash, and Father Augustine Joseph officiating. The family has chosen a private burial in Somerset, Kentucky. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com