Michael Winningham, 68, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, January 14, 2024 at the Overton County Health and Rehab Center.

He was the son of Theda Winningham and the late Lester Jack Winningham and the husband of the late Deleta Winningham.

He was also preceded in death by his son, Michael “Bo” Winningham.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by two daughters, Sonya (Brian) Franklin and Traci Winningham; one step-son, Justin (Rachaelle) Shelton; four grandchildren, Ivy Brannum, Oakley Brannum, Isaac Franklin, and Brooke Shelton; one great-grandson, Asher Brannum.

Services were held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, January 18, 2024, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Tompkins officiating. Burial followed in Davis Chapel Cemetery with Military Honors.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.