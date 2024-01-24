Bill Asberry, 73, of Albany Kentucky, passed away, Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at his residence,

He was born in Albany, Kentucky, the son of Blene and Dean (Thrasher) Asberry.

He was a member of Walnut Grove Church, worked for Gaddie Shamrock as a asphalt and aggregate technician for over 50 years, and was a farmer.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Johnny Asberry, Danny K. Asberry, Jimmy Asberry, and David Ray Asberry.

He is survived by his mother, Dean (Thrasher) Asberry of Albany, Kentucky; wife, Connie Asberry, also of Albany, Kentucky; children, Andy (Caitlyn) Asberry of Sanger, Texas, Aaron (Morgan) Asberry; siblings, Ada Marie (Harvey) Dicken, Mary Dean (Mitch) Phares, Charles Asberry, all of Albany, Kentucky; grandchildren, Avery Blaine Asberry, Caleb Andrew Asberry, other relatives, and friends.

The funeral service was conducted on Monday, January 22, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. C.S.T. in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Roger Jones officiating. Burial followed in Peolia Cemetery in Albany, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.campbell-new.com.