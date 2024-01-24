Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

‘A’ big deal for the Bulldogs

After a week of terrible circumstances for everyone, our Clinton County Bulldogs get the chance to get away from it all and be a part of what has become billed as the “largest invitational high school basketball tournament in the nation.”

As the 4th Region All ‘A’ Classic champion, the Dawgs earned the right to advance to the All ‘A’ State Tournament this week being held in the Corbin Arena in Corbin, Kentucky.

For small schools across Kentucky, it’s a big deal to earn the right to advance to the state level, for the staffs, the fans and especially for the student athletes.

Clinton County takes the floor Thursday afternoon in its opening round game, taking on Raceland High School, champions of the 16th Region in far eastern Kentucky.

The Raceland Rams are coming into this week’s All ‘A’ State Tournament with a similar season record as our Dawgs.

Raceland’s run through the 16th Region All ‘A’ was with wins over Rose Hill Christian, West Carter, and Menifee County in the championship game. The Rams are coming into this week’s brackets with a 10-7 season record, compared with Clinton County’s 10-8 season record.

It’s just a two-hour drive to the Corbin Arena and our Bulldogs need to look up in the stands Thursday and see a showing of blue backing them.

This past week has been a rough one, weather wise, and with the warm-up now in progress, it’s time to get out and shake off some of these winter doldrums that we’re all suffering from.

What better way than to make the short drive to Corbin and support our boys in blue.

One of ‘those’ years for basketball here

Some years we sail right through the basketball season with little or even no challenges from Mother Nature. Other years, it’s a challenge from start to finish seeing games canceled, postponed, and moved around, often more than once.

The latter has pretty much been the case this year, especially during this January run that is still a week from being behind us.

The game this past Tuesday with Somerset’s boys varsity was canceled due to the weather and water situation we’re all suffering through. The games with Cumberland County and Russell County were postponed, with Cumberland County (away) being rescheduled for Sunday, February 11, with a 3:00 p.m. tip for the girls’ varsity game.

The Russell County game that was postponed, not once, but twice due to weather, will be rescheduled for a date that will be announced later.

The girls’ game that was slated for this Thursday, January 25, with Casey County has been postponed and will now be played on Thursday, February 15, with the JV game set to tip at 5:30. This game has been rescheduled due to the Dawgs playing in the All “A” Classic this week.

The Adair County boys game scheduled for February 5 has been suspended at this time, due to the Indians having advanced in the AA tournament earlier this month, likely putting them with too many games over the KHSAA limit for season play.

Like I noted earlier, some years are easy, some are hard, and some are nearly impossible, but I have to commend the coaches and Athletic Director Darrell Thompson on the hard work they put in during seasons like we’re having now, in working with the involved schools and trying to get as many games in as possible for our teams.

It’s an effort that many fans don’t realize is going on behind the scenes when we have seasons as harshly affected by the weather as this season has been.

With the current situation, I’m just sitting by the phone waiting on them to tell me when I need to be at the gym.

I’ll see you Dawg fans in Corbin Thursday!