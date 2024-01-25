Fiscal court holds January meeting

Clinton Fiscal Court, on a cold, wintry evening, made its regular monthly meeting for January as brief as possible last Thursday, January 18, with all board members present.

The court first acknowledged receiving the treasurer’s report and on motions by Magistrate Gary Ferguson, approved the monthly report and claims and bills.

The court, on separate motions, approved three cash transfers totaling $119,943.41.

Magistrate Jason Pitman made a motion to transfer $25,000 to the jail checking account and Magistrate Terry Buster made a motion to transfer $2,000 to the DES checking account, each from the Occupational Fund. Both motions passed unanimously.

Magistrate Jerry Lowhorn then moved to transfer $92,943.41 from the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) account to the general fund to go toward the purchase of the skid steer. The motion passed 6-0.

Judge/Executive Ricky Craig said that piece of equipment was due to arrive early this week.

Judge Craig then informed the court the state building inspector who had previously served this area was stepping down. Another inspector, Wes Finley of Monticello, who was unable to attend last week’s meeting, but had come highly recommended, was apparently interested in that position.

Building inspectors serve in that capacity for both the city and county at no cost to either local government, but are paid by the state.

Following a brief discussion, Magistrate Ferguson made the motion to retain Finley as local building inspector, pending his acceptance, which the court passed by unanimous vote.

Magistrate Jerry Lowhorn then made a motion to re-hire all current county employees for the 2024 calendar year at the current rate of pay, which also passed unanimously.

Judge Craig then informed the court the county has been approved for a PDI (Product Development Initiative) matching grant totaling $329,225.00. The county’s share of the 50/50 grant is $164,612.50.

Those funds will be used to help run water/sewer lines to the county/IDA owned property just off West Hwy. 1590, which was purchased in securing aid with business or industrial prospects.

This is a joint effort by the Clinton County Industrial Development Authority and Clinton County Fiscal Court.

(More details on that project will be published in a later issue.)

Clinton County Sheriff Ricky Marcum also informed the court the USDA matching grant of $14,000 for his office had been approved and would be used for protective vests, technology equipment and so forth for the sheriff’s department, saying it would help it to become a more “modern and productive agency.”

Magistrate Lowhorn and others also thanked the Clinton County Road Department and all county employees for their work in 2023.

The next regular meeting of Clinton Fiscal Court is scheduled for Thursday, February 15, at 5 p.m.