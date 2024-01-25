Superintendent search process continues

The search process for a permanent Clinton County Schools Superintendent has stepped up in the last week as the deadline is drawing near for a new leader to be hired by the school board.

Due to holiday delays in the process, which resulted in the Superintendent Screening Committee being unable to submit finalist names to the board in December, the contract of interim superintendent Boyd Randolph was extended by one month, until the end of January, 2024.

As of press time on Tuesday morning, January 23, the board had yet to name a permanent replacement, but does have the three finalists’ names that were presented by the Screening Committee earlier this month.

Randolph’s extended contract ends next Wednesday, January 31, and although an exact date isn’t known as to when a permanent replacement will be named, the Clinton County Board of Education is working on the search process at this time.

At the conclusion of the school board’s special call meeting last Thursday afternoon, a closed session was held pertaining to the superintendent search process with no votes being taken.

The board held another special meeting on the same issue late Monday afternoon of this week, also in closed session.

With no further items listed on the board agenda, no other official action could be voted on at that meeting.

The board is expected to take some type of formal action on the new superintendent’s position prior to the end of this month, and more details are expected to be released by next week’s issue.