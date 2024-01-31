Clinton Circuit Court has first term of 2024

Clinton Circuit Court was in session for the first time in 2024 on January 11 with Circuit Judge David L. Williams presiding over the court docket.

The calendar was lighter than usual, however, almost half of the proceedings involved defendants appearing for arraignment on various charges.

A total of 15 individuals appeared, waiving formal arraignment and entering pleas of not guilty via their legal counsel. Future pretrial conference dates were scheduled for each defendant, as well as appearance dates in some instances for case negotiation.

The following are cases in which some type of final resolutions were reached and/or rulings handed down by the court:

* Sentencing was held in the case of Commonwealth vs. Daniel Duvall, pursuant to a prosecution motion to revoke pretrial diversion heard on December 11, 2023. The court determined the defendant had violated terms and revoked same.

The defendant, who had originally pled guilty in March of 2020, was found guilty of possession of a controlled substance 1st degree – 1st offense with a three year sentence imposed following the pretrial revocation. The defendant will receive credit for time served.

* During a pretrial conference, a plea agreement was reached in the case of Commonwealth vs. William Allen Sheckles.

The Commonwealth recommended dismissing the following charges: possession of a controlled substance 1st degree – 1st offense (methamphetamine), operating a motor vehicle with expired operator’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Upon a plea of guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree – 1st offense (over two grams methamphetamine), the defendant shall receive a sentence of six years, probated for five years with supervision and complete a long-term rehabilitation at Edgewater Recovery Center.

The court ordered a pre-sentence investigation report and scheduled final sentencing for February 8.

* A motion to revoke probation was held in the case of Commonwealth vs. Joseph Wallace. The defendant had originally been charged with drug related offenses including trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense, possession 2nd defense, convicted felon in possession of a handgun and 2nd degree persistent felony offender, among other lesser charges.

The defendant acknowledged he had violated terms and conditions of probation and the court revoked same. The defendant shall receive credit for time served.

* A motion to revoke probation was held in the case of Commonwealth vs. Jeffrey Lee Ragan, originally charged with driving a motor vehicle while license suspended or DUI 3rd or subsequent offense, and DUI 4th offense.

In lieu of revocation, the court ordered the defendant enter and complete short-term treatment.

* A motion for shock probation, filed by the attorney for the defendant, was heard on behalf of Commonwealth vs. Stephen Ray Bridgeman. The defendant had originally been charged with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000, tampering with physical evidence, arson 2nd degree, burglary 2nd degree and receiving stolen property.

The court granted the motion for shock probation, with the condition the defendant enter and complete the Clinton County Drug Court Program.

* A motion to revoke shock probation was held in the case of Commonwealth vs. Jesse W. Phillips. The defendant had originally been charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st offense (meth), fleeing or evading police 1st degree (on foot), resisting arrest, and, PFO 1st degree.

The defendant did not appear. A warrant of arrest was previously issued.

* A motion to revoke probation was held in the case of Commonwealth vs. Charles Hicks. The defendant had originally been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance 1st offense, 1st degree, and trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense (over two grams of meth).

The defendant did not appear. A warrant of arrest was previously issued.

* A motion to revoke pretrial diversion was held in the case of Commonwealth vs. Luther Shawn Conner, originally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance 1st degree.

The defendant did not appear. A warrant of arrest was previously issued.

Some other cases were also taken up, with pretrial conference dates being scheduled and other cases being continued to a later date.

The next sessions of both Clinton Circuit Court and Clinton County Grand Jury is scheduled for next Thursday, February 8.