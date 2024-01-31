Taylor indicted on arson, attempt to commit murder

A local man has been charged with five counts, including criminal attempt to commit murder and 1st degree arson by the Clinton County Grand Jury.

The grand jury, convening on January 11 in regular session, handed down the true bills against Michael V. Taylor, 39, which stemmed from an alleged incident that occurred in Clinton County on or about October 27 of last year.

The grand jury members allege in the indictments that Taylor committed 1st degree arson (Class A felony) when, “with the intent to destroy or damage a dwelling…, he intentionally poured gasoline on the front exterior of the residence, entered the home and continued to pour gasoline in the living room area, and then ignited the gasoline with a lighter.”

The charge of criminal attempt to commit murder stemmed from the incident, with the grand jury charging, “causing the home to be engulfed with flames and the clothing of…person to ignite and having the intent to cause the death of said person.”

The defendant was also indicted for wanton endangerment first degree (Class D felony); assault first degree (Class B felony); and, criminal mischief first degree (Class D felony).

The local grand jury also handed down the following indictments in open circuit court in January:

* Berry Rose, 45, the alleged offenses of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) first degree (Class D felony); possession of marijuana (Class B misdemeanor); and, possession of drug paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor).

The alleged offenses occurred on or about January 1, 2023.

* Lloyd Owens, 65, the alleged offense of wanton endangerment first degree, two counts (Class D felonies).

The alleged offenses occurred on or about December 25, 2023.

* Angela Wallace, 51, the alleged offenses of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree – 1st offense (Class C felony); possession of marijuana (Class B misdemeanor); possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, (Class D felony); possession of a controlled substance second degree (Class A misdemeanor), and, possession of a controlled substance third degree, first offense.

The alleged offenses occurred on or about August 26, 2023.

* Anthony Shaw, 33, the alleged offenses of possession of a controlled substance first degree (Class D felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The alleged offenses occurred on or about November 21, 2023.

* Colton J. Abston, 25, the alleged offense of assault 3rd degree, two counts (Class D felonies).

The alleged offenses having occurred on or about September 14, 2023.

(Editor’s Note: An indictment is a statement of probable cause that an offense has been committed and further court proceedings are warranted. Individuals named in a true bill are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.)