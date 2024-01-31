UK announces new scholarship to honor long time CCHS Ag teacher Charles Futrell

The Charles H. Futrell Endowed Scholarship, a recent gift from Tim Futrell of Cadiz, Kentucky, will provide annual support to students from Clinton and/or Trigg counties who want to pursue agriculture education at the University of Kentucky Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment.

Futrell is establishing this scholarship in memory of his uncle, Charles H. Futrell, a long-time Vocational Agriculture teacher at Clinton County High School and well-known civic leader.

Futtrell died in 1991. He had received an agricultural B.S. degree from UK in the 1940’s.

“This gift honors my uncle’s legacy as a vocational agriculture teacher and cattleman,” Futrell said. “It is intended to benefit young men and women from Clinton and Trigg counties as they seek educational opportunities in farming and agriculture at the university my uncle loved.”

The fund supports scholarships for two or more undergraduate students enrolled in the college who demonstrate academic excellence. A committee will be designated to approve the scholarships for qualified students.

About Charles H. Futrell

Humble, compassionate, business-minded and community-oriented, Charles H. Futrell grew up on a Cumberland River farm near Cadiz in Trigg County. He made an immeasurable impact in Clinton County, pursuing his career after serving in the military during World War II.

He was a long-time vocational agriculture teacher at Clinton County High School in Albany, Kentucky, and a cattle farmer. Futrell believed in teaching land conservation, emphasizing farming as an economically viable enterprise. For approximately 22 years, he taught cattle farming and instilled land stewardship among his students and young farmers.

In the early 1950s, his family donated the land directly to the Clinton County Hospital, where it is still located today. For many years, Futrell served as a board member of the local hospital, county fair, cattleman’s association and Lions Club.

Growing up during the Depression, Futrell observed his community’s financial struggles and the difficulties accessing education. Before he passed in 1991, he wanted to help more youth from his hometown access funding to pursue agriculture-related education.

Futrell loved his educational experience at UK, often sharing stories about how much it shaped his future life’s values.

“My uncle recognized that scholarships make it easier for those that have a passion for learning, but might be lacking financial resources,” Tim Futrell said. “Although he was born over 100 years ago, he certainly learned the value of agriculture education and giving back, especially during his time at the University of Kentucky and as an educator.”

Martin-Gatton CAFE offers more than 500 unique awards funding student scholarships, research, facilities and more. Support funds in improving lives and creating a sustainable future at https://uky.networkforgood.com/causes/4724-college-of-agriculture-food-and-environment or contacting the philanthropy office at CAFEphilanthropy@uky.edu or 859-257-7200.