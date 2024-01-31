by David M. Cross, Clinton County historian

The University of Kentucky’s announcement this week of a scholarship to benefit agriculture students from Clinton and Trigg counties begs the question for some, “Who was Charles Futrell?”

Most local folks over 50 years old probably know the answer to that question. However, for the many that don’t know the answer, we will tell you a bit about the man known as “Mr. Futrell”.

Charles Futrell was born in Trigg County in western Kentucky in 1911. He attended school at the University of Kentucky and obtained an agriculture degree there. Looking for a job, he found one in Clinton County. He came to Albany after serving in World War II and began teaching in 1945.

Mr. Futrell, a bachelor when he came to town, courted and ultimately married Kathleen (Kate) Perkins, the daughter of J. Porter and Sue Perkins. The Perkinses ran a store in downtown Albany which was located between Wanda White’s office and the Clinton County News building (the building, most recently occupied by Rains Rug Store, still stands). The store was known as “Perkins Cash Store”. Porter Perkins had been elected Sheriff of Clinton County in 1909, serving through 1913. He was Postmaster of Albany from 1922-26; upon his death, his wife Sue was appointed as his successor and she held the position until 1928 when J.W. (Billy) Felkins received the appointment.

Mr. and Mrs. Perkins lived on North Washington Street, just below the Clinton County News office. They formerly lived in a large two-story white house on the Old Burkesville Road at the location where Richard York now lives. The Perkins family owned a farm in west Albany just outside the city limits, which included where the original War Memorial Hospital was located.

For all of his years here, Mr. Futrell was heavily involved in community affairs. As agriculture teacher, he and Raymond Reneau were advisors to the local Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter. He helped organize the Wolf Creek Feeder Calf Association in 1951 and initially served as the organization’s Vice-President. He served as Chairman of the Clinton County Conservation District, as well as Chairman of the Clinton County Hospital Board.

He was a long-time Secretary of the Albany Lions Club, and for many years he was on the local Fair Board and acted as Fair Manager. He was a regular participant at First Christian Church.

When a local movement sought to establish the local hospital in 1950, Sue Perkins and Charles and Kathleen Futrell donated 1.689 acres of land for the express purpose of building a hospital.

Mr. Futrell also played 3rd base for the Albany independent baseball team. The 1948 team, of which he was a member, lost only two games during the season before losing to Tompkinsville in the playoffs. The members of that team (according to a photo published in the Clinton County News in 1976) were Luther and Willard Conner, N.L. “Pickle” Morgan, Gordon Armstrong, Wendell Wade, Max Macon, Dick Mauler, Red Bash, Ned Sloan, George Hancock, Joe Talbott and Charlie Long. Macon was a former big leaguer, with the Cardinals, Dodgers and Braves, having finished his career with the Boston Braves in 1947. By 1949 he was managing in the minor leagues and his days of playing for Albany were done.

Mr. Futrell and his wife had one child, who died in infancy. He never re-married after the death of his wife in 1958. He was not an outspoken man, but was as solid a man as ever moved to Clinton County. He came to town and did things, believing in community involvement not for personal gain, but for the betterment of the community.

It is appropriate for Mr. Futrell’s memory to be honored and the county owes great thanks to his nephew, Tim Futrell, for establishing this scholarship in memory of his uncle, to benefit some of the “Ag Boys” that Charles taught for so many years.