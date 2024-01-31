Clinton Extension Service kept livestock alive with its emergency water supply

by Christopher Carney

UK Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment

The Clinton County extension office, part of the University of Kentucky Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment Cooperative Extension Service, is aiding local communities impacted by water shortage issues.

Because of the recent wintry weather, broken waterlines have resulted in days-long water outages for residents in Clinton County.

Contacted by local and state emergency services management, the extension office was asked to help formulate a plan to supply water to producers’ horses, cattle, backyard flocks and other livestock.

Local livestock producers and emergency management teams secured and filed a 2,200-gallon tank at the Clinton County Extension Office. They partnered with the Albany Fire Department to transport water from neighboring counties.

“I knew we had access to a nurse tank, courtesy of Huff Farms, that we could use if the Fire Department could get the water,” said Colby Guffey, Clinton County extension agent. “Once the tank was established, we tried to get the word out through social media and word of mouth.”

Livestock drinking, transported from the water tanks made available at the Clinton County Extension Office.

Within an hour, producers were accessing the tank and hauling away needed water for their livestock. The response was strong, which increased the need for more water capacity.

“During the first day, it was clear we needed to expand,” Guffey said, “William Allen of Wayne County provided a second tank to help meet the need. So far, producers have accessed approximately 15,000 – 18,000 gallons of water for livestock use.”

Along with the Albany Fire Department and local and state emergency management, city and county government workers also helped address the water shortage and secure resources from state and federal agencies along with other support.

The Albany Fire Department and neighboring departments supported the large water volume needs of commercial poultry houses. Departments hauled thousands of gallons of water to houses, working until late into the evening.

“The number of partners assisting in the water outage issue has been phenomenal,” said Christy Stearns, Clinton County extension agent. “Our community has benefited from front-line workers, water access and collection efforts from several neighboring counties.”

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture supplied six pallets of water and businesses, like Warner Fertilizer, assisted in unloading. KYEM secured pallets of bottled water for distribution. Several churches volunteered, giving out cases of water to families in need.

Organizations, such as The Medical Center at Albany, opened their facilities for people to take showers. The Veteran of Foreign Wars secured mobile shower and laundry units. The school district provided grab-and-go meals for children.

“Even in challenging times it’s encouraging to see so many partners working to assist families in our community,” Stearns said. “Extension is about meeting local needs. This was one small way we could do our part.”

The Clinton County extension office is located at 2601 Business Hwy 127 N Albany, KY 42602. Connect with the office at https://clinton.ca.uky.edu, by email at clinton.ext@uky.edu or phone at 606-387-5404.

“We’re just helping people,” Guffey said. “It’s what we do.”

Clinton County UK Extension Agent Colby Guffey, right, talks with a local livestock farmer last week while water was being transferred from the large supply tank stationed at the Clinton County Extension Office, to a container in the farmer’s truck. The water was available at the extension office during the recent Albany Water Department crisis that left much of the county, including local farms, without running city water.