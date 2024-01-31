Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following arrests last week:

James V. Armstrong, 60, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Tuesday, January 23, 2024, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Hunter Moreland.

Armstrong was charged with assault, 2nd degree (domestic violence).

Armstrong was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Jason Murphy, 25, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Wednesday, January 24, 2024, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Thomas Pendergrass.

Murphy was charged with wanton endangerment, 1st degree.

Murphy was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Savannah Jackson, 25, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Friday, January 25, 2024, by Albany Police Officer Parker Hickman.

Jackson was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a prescription of a controlled substance not in original container, 1st offense.

Jackson was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

