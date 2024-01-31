Ackerman hired to Superintendent’s post

Wayne Ackerman of neighboring Russell County, a long-time principal in that school district with 27 years total experience, has been appointed as the new Clinton County Schools Superintendent.

The Clinton County Board of Education, meeting in a rare weekend special called session with all members present, voted unanimously to hire Ackerman, who will assume his official duties this Thursday, February 1.

During the extremely brief meeting held Saturday morning, January 27, board member Ronald Albertson made the motion to appoint Ackerman for a three year, five month period with a salary of $130,000 annually without benefits. The term runs from February 1, 2024 through June 30, 2027. The motion passed by unanimous vote.

Board member Jeremy Fryman then made the motion to approve the new superintendent’s contract, which also passed without opposition.

Ackerman, along with some Clinton County faculty members, was also present for the special meeting on Saturday.

The decision to select Ackerman was made after the three finalists–who had been submitted by the Superintendent Screening Committee–had been previously interviewed by the board in closed session to protect each applicants’ confidentiality.

The board noted, “Ackerman, a highly esteemed and accomplished educator, has proudly accepted the position of Superintendent for the Clinton County School System. With an impeccable background in music education and academic leadership, Ackerman’s commitment to our schools and community is set to bring forth a new era of consistent and dynamic leadership.

Ackerman, a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University with a Bachelor of Music Education, furthered his educational journey by obtaining a Master of Music Education from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. He also holds a Rank I in Principal Leadership as well as his superintendent certification from the University of the Cumberlands.

Ackerman’s accomplishments speak volumes about his dedication and expertise. Winning Russell County’s first State Marching Band Championship, leading Jamestown Elementary to perform in the top 10 percent of elementary schools across the state and transforming the culture and climate of Russell County Middle School are just a few of his accomplishments. Ackerman’s ability to cultivate creativity, discipline, and teamwork has left an indelible impact on all those he worked with.

As superintendent, he will prioritize student success, supporting the development of well-rounded individuals prepared for the challenges of the future.”

“Education is the cornerstone of growth and progress,” said Ackerman. “I’m excited and honored to accept this position. I look forward to building lasting relationships and working with everyone. I’m fully committed to Clinton County and I’m jumping in with both feet.”

(A statement from the Clinton County Board of Education pertaining to Ackerman’s hiring can be found at the conclusion of this article.)

Ackerman will become the third “permanent” and fourth overall superintendent in the Clinton Schools District in about as many years.

After the departure of Superintendent Charlotte Nasief, who served for several years, Tim Parson of Cumberland County was hired as schools chief and served less than two years.

Dr. Paula Little, who had been appointed as interim superintendent, was appointed to the position but retired a year into her contract after serving 35 years as a local administrator and educator in the district.

Following Little’s departure, Boyd Randolph of Somerset was appointed interim superintendent while the process of hiring a permanent replacement began.

Randolph was scheduled to end his duties at the end of 2023, but delays by the Superintendent Search Committee, due to the holidays, prompted the school board to extend his contract by one month, through the end of January 2024.

Randolph’s final day as interim superintendent was Wednesday, January 31.

A total of eight eligible applicants for the position originally applied, with none having any prior superintendent experience.

Following the Search Committee’s interviews, background checks, etc. of those applicants, they eventually submitted three finalists names to the school board for consideration in early January.

From that point, the school board, whose duty it is to hire the superintendent, researched and individually interviewed each of the three finalists prior to making its final decision.

After officially hiring and awarding a contract to the new superintendent, the Clinton County Board of Education issued the following statement:

“The Clinton County Board of Education is thrilled to welcome Wayne Ackerman as the next Superintendent of the Clinton County School District. After conducting a thorough search and screening process, we were fortunate to be presented with three qualified candidates for the position. In reviewing the criteria that the Board established for the position, we felt that Mr. Ackerman’s experience most closely met the current and future needs of the District. His 17 years of Principal experience will be critical to the role, and his documented history of transforming academic achievement and driving student success was key to our decision. We are very excited to welcome him to Clinton County and look forward to working alongside him to improve our schools, help our students, support our employees, and grow our community.”