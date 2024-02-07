Venda Elvlean Brown, 89, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at The Medical Center of Albany.

She was the daughter of the late Barlow and Effie Cross, and was the wife of the late Herb Brown and the late Kenneth P. Brown.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Billy Cross and Bobby Cross.

She is survived by two sons, Randy (Charlotte) Brown and Arcie Garrell (Tina) Brown; one brother, Joe (Betty) Cross; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Services were held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, February 5, 2024, at Talbott Funeral Home, with James Brown and Larry Cole officiating. Burial followed in Memorial Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.