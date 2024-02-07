Iverson L. “Ivy” Warinner, 79, a native of Albany, Kentucky, and a resident of Taylorsville, Kentucky, passed away January 25, 2024.

He was a retired instructor at Spalding University.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Senator, E.P. and Josephine Dempsey Warinner; his siblings, Edgar Paul Warinner, Jr., Joanne Katherine Sawyer and David Hartwell Sawyer.

He is survived by his sister, Harriett (Steve) Warinner Hile; nieces and nephews, Stephen Sawyer, Paula Warinner, Stephen Paul Hile, Ed Warinner, John David Warinner, Michael Warinner, Nicole Zinner Hile, Jonathan Dempsey Hile, Nicholas Joseph Hile, Megan Faris Hile, Scott Thomas Hile, Stephen Eugene Hile.; several other relatives.

Services will be held at First Baptist Church in Taylorsville, Kentucky, on Friday, February 9, at 12:00 noon. Visitation will be from 11:00 am – 12:00 noon at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First Baptist Church of Taylorsville, Kentucky.