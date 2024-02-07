Charles “Timmy” Thomas Dyer, 64, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Cumberland County Hospital.

He was the son of the late James Thomas Dyer I and Mary Merideth Polston.

He was also preceded in death by his son, James T. Dyer II; two brothers, Alan Jones and Jerry Jones.

He is survived by his wife, Belinda Dyer; daughters, Lori (Buddy) Longwell, Rachel (Chris) Davidson; sons, Cody Dyer; Allen Dyer, and Jason Dyer; sisters, Diana (Steve) Webbler and Neta (Michael) Huff; brothers, Jerry Dyer and Ricky Mercader; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Services were held Thursday, February 2, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Cash officiating. Burial followed in Story Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.