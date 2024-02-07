Martha Gilbert Claywell, 72, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at Cumberland Valley Manor in Burkesville, Kentucky.

She was born in Burkesville, Kentucky, the daughter of Lefus Raybon “Cat” and Lillie Mae Ooten Gilbert.

She was a Christian, attended Claywell U.P.C., and she was a seamstress for Sutton Shirt Corporation.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Clayton “Tubb” Claywell; siblings, Devona “Boney” Gilbert, Grifton “Gis” Gilbert, Alta Brown, Rebecca (Gilbert) Cook; granddaughter, Hollie Claywell Guffey; brothers-in-law, Eugene Brown and Jake Smith.

She is survived by her son, David “Slick” Claywell; special friend, Elissa Appleby, both of Burkesville, Kentucky; siblings, Jessie (Nancy) Gilbert, of Pall Mall, Tennessee, Campbell Gilbert, of Burkesville, Kentucky, Louise Smith of Alpha, Kentucky, Darlin (Ricky) Dyer, of Burkesville, Kentucky, Linda Perdue of Sparta, Tennessee, Arlene “Bell” Smith, of Burkesville, Kentucky; grandchild, Brianna Claywell.

A private funeral service was conducted on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. C.S. T. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Cash officiating. Burial followed in the Gilbert Family Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com