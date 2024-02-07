Rodney Bryant Piercey, 99, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, January 28, 2024, at Clinton County Care and Rehab.

He was a World War II veteran, a farmer and a retired salesman for MoorMan’s.

He was the son of the late Alvis V. and Marguerite McWhorter Piercey, and was also preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Jean Staton Piercey.

He is survived by three daughters, Phyllis Amonett, Naomi “Faye” (Eddie) Dalton, and Vickie May of Lexington, Kentucky; three sons, Rodney “Buz” (Kasia) Piercey of Florida, Terry Piercey, and Johnny Piercey; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Services were held Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Derrick Stockton officiating. Burial followed in Fairland Cemetery with Military Honors.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.