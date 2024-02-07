Rev. Lynn Edward Farlee, 77, of Auburn, Kentucky, a Cumberland County native, passed away Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

He was born in Glasgow (Barren County), Kentucky, the son of Joe Lynn and Mary Shaw Farlee Vibbert.

He served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War, was a United Methodist Minister until his retirement, having pastored several area churches during his ministry.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Lynn Edward “Eddie” Farlee, Jr.; brother, Marshall Eugene “Dump” Vibbert; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Roy and Grace Norris Wright.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda June Wright Farlee; his sons, James Adam (Darra) Farlee, of Russellville, Kentucky, Jordan Preston Farlee, of Auburn, Kentucky; siblings, Roy Farlee, Kay (Sue) Farlee, Jay Vibbert all of Marrowbone, Ray (Mary “Dot”) Farlee, of Albany, Kentucky, Sue Vibbert Theobald of Indiana,; grandchildren, Lynn Edward “Trey” Farlee, III, Kendra Farlee, McKayla Farlee, Brenden Farlee, Nate Farlee and Cathleen Farlee; great-grandchild, Hayley Stranger.

The funeral service was conducted Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. C.S.T. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville with Rev. Missy Deberry officiating. Burial followed in the Dutch Creek Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville was charge of arrangements.