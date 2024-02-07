Jimmy Lynn “Penny” “Pennywinkle” Pennycuff, 70, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, January 29, 2024, at Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, Kentucky, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Albany, Kentucky, the son of the late Elmer and Lillie Pennycuff.

He was a Christian, a respiratory therapist, volunteer firefighter, and paramedic.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Eva Riley and Dean Fosnight; his brothers, Harold Pennycuff and Billy Pennycuff.

He is survived by his wife, Laurel M. Pennycuff; son, Todd (Lora) Pennycuff; daughters, Amy (Bill) White, Kristen (Scott) Lewis, and Kathryn (Graham) Baker; sister, Donna Pennycuff; grandchildren, Bailey, Remington, Starlynn, Brett, Maria, Elin, Emery, Mabry, Harlyn, Andrew, Matthew, Asher, Chloe, Riley, Emerson, and Audrey; great-grandchildren, Prince, Aniyah, Caliyana, Briggs, and Adley; nieces and nephews, Lealisa, JoAnn, Jerry Ralph, Susan, Heather, Melissa, Stuart, Brittany, Laura, Emily, Iliana, Jalisa, Canyon, Matthew, Lukas, Jonathan, Katie, Haven, Kollyns, Jakob, Joshua, Cannon, Hunner, Gage; sister-in-law, Sue Ann Rose.

Services were held Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 3:00 p.m., at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns officiating. Burial followed in Cave Springs Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.