Katelyn Leann Pitcock McClain, 20, and her unborn baby, Wynona Jean McClain, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Monday, January 29, 2024, at her residence in Burkesville, Kentucky.

She was born in Glasgow, Kentucky, the daughter of Jared Pitcock Moore and Cynthia Flowers Pitcock.

She was an assembly worker for Electric Mills of Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by her parental great-grandmother, Geneva Daley; great-great grandmother, Lucy Mosby; paternal grandfather-in-law, Henry Holley.

She is survived by her father, Jared (Ron) Pitcock Moore, of Radcliff, Kentucky; mother, Cynthia Flowers Pitcock (Todd Riddle); spouse, Jackson McClain; siblings, Brynlee Pitcock all of Burkesville, Kentucky, Alex (& Reagan) Pitcock of Radcliff, Kentucky; grandmother, Kim Branham all of Burkesville, Kentucky; grandfather, Jerry Pitcock of Tompkinsville, Kentucky; grandmother, Joyce Flowers; grandfather, Ronnie Flowers; grandmother, Bonnie Holley; several other relatives.

The funeral service was conducted on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. C.S.T. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky with Bro. Todd Bryant and Bro. Nickie Richards officiating. Burial followed in the Burkesville Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the Katelyn Pitcock McClain memorial fund.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences www.norris-new.com.