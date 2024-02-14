Ronny D. West, 69, a native of Albany, Kentucky, passed away at his home in Mint Hill, North Carolina, on February 7, 2024.

He was a retired IBM East Coast Regional Manager.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Paula West.

He is survived by his son, Jordan (Jessica) West; one grandson, Parker; his mother, Kaye Honeycutt, of Albany, and many other friends and family.

Visitation was held from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Sunday, February 11, 2024 at McEwen Funeral Service – Mint Hill Chapel, Mint Hill, North Carolina.

The funeral service was held at 10:00 am on Monday, February 12, 2024, at McEwen Funeral Service – Mint Hill Chapel with burial following at Sunset Memory Gardens, Mint Hill, North Carolina.

To share condolences, please visit www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.