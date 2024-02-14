Odell “Bun” Cummings Claborn

Odell “Bun” Cummings Clabon, 74, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, February 8, 2024, at Cookeville Regional Hospital.

He was the son of the late Robert Claborn and Margaret Cummings Johnson.

He is survived by 10 siblings, Enid (Steve) Wallace, Alauna (Ellis) Levine, Bobby Claborn, Sandy Waser, Charles (Carol) Claborn, Steve Claborn, Jim Claborn, John (Cheryl) Claborn, and Oreatha (Sean) Murray; also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Services were held Sunday, February 11, at 2:00 p.m., at Talbott Funeral Home, with Bro. David Stearns officiating. Burial followed in Albany Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.