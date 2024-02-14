Shirley Ann Vibbert Burns, 72, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Friday, February 2, 2024, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky.

She was born in Glasgow, Kentucky, the daughter of Ezra and Iretis Vibbert Vibbert.

She was a member of Branham Grove Baptist Church and a production worker for Keystone Foods.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Donnie Vibbert; sisters, Patty Hagan and Lisa Vibbert.

She is survived by her husband, Otis Burns; children, Shirley Jean “Button” Vibbert, Tammy Marie Pitcock; step-children, Jeffrey Dale (Michelle) Burns, Nancy Lorene (Clinton) Smith, James (Kim) Burns, all of Burkesville, Kentucky, Patricia (Adam) Tittle of Monticello, Kentucky; siblings, Bobby (Anna) Vibbert of Burkesville, Kentucky, Billy (Marie) Vibbert of Marowbone, Kentucky, Lonnie (Samantha) Vibbert of Monticello, Kentucky; grandchildren, Samantha (Jerry) Vibbert, April (Buck) Spears, Courtney (Cody) England, Jeremiah (Chelsea) Riley, Eston Vibbert; several great-grandchildren and several step-grandchildren.

The funeral service was conducted on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. C.S. T. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Withers and Bro. Rick Catron officiating. Burial followed in the Branham Grove Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was charge of funeral arrangements.