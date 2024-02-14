Minnie Marie York Warinner, 91, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, February 7, 2024, in Louisville, Kentucky.

She was the daughter of the late W. J. and Vie York, and the wife of the late Fount Warinner.

She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Warinner Smith of Louisville, Kentucky, Kathy (Monty) Warinner-Spencer of Clarksville, Indiana; one son, David (Janie) Warinner of Albany; seven grandchildren, David (Amanda) Smith, Erica Smith, Ashleigh (Bucky) Glickley, Nathan (Amie) Pennycuff, Bill (Tabitha) Warinner, Stacey Guffey, and Michael (Robyn) Warinner; 15 great-grandchildren, Titus Smith, Adeline Smith, Cora Glickley, Lily Glickley, Hannah Warinner, Savannah Warinner, Haedyn Bybee, Koger Guffey, Warinner Guffey, William Guffey, Waverly Guffey, Nevaeh (Daulton) Kelley, Trinady Warinner, Waylon Warinner, and Dylanger Warinner; one great-great-grandchild, Indie Jane Kelley.

Services were held Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 1:30 at Stony Point Baptist Church with Bro. Jim England and Bro. Larry Brown officiating. Burial followed in Memorial Hill Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Stony Point Baptist Church Building Fund.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.