Pauline Melton Reeves, 93, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Friday, February 9, 2024, at her residence.

She was a member of Clear Fork Baptist Church and a former Albany business owner, having operated Polly’s Jewelry and Gifts for many years.

She was the daughter of the late Elmer Clyde and Rosie (Conner) Melton and the wife of the late Harold Reeves.

She was also preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Harley and Margie Melton.

She is survived by two sons, Mike Reeves of Cookeville, Tennessee, and David (Delora) Reeves of Albany; grandchildren: Angie (Dan) Hedgespeth of Greensburg; April (Cannon) Armstrong of Lexington; Brent (Cortney) Reeves of Albany; great-grandchildren, Maggie Gossage, Gavin Gossage, Andrew Hedgespeth, Ivy Hedgespeth, Amelia Armstrong, Belle Armstrong, Samuel Armstrong, Aubree Reeves, Abel Reeves, and Camille Reeves; one brother, Gene Melton; one nephew, Mark Melton; one niece, Gina (Chris) Poore; great-nephews, Nick Poore and Zack Poore; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Wallace and Ruth Reeves; caregivers: Lorene Smith, Susie Cross, and Lorie Massengale; a host of nieces and nephews.

Services were held Sunday, February 11, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Clear Fork Baptist Church with Bro. Bob Sawyer officiating. Burial followed in Memorial Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.