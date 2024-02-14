Tyler Guffey selected to Steele-Reese Foundation Scholars program

Clinton County High School student Tyler Guffey, a senior, has been selected as a Steele-Reese Foundation Scholar for the 2023 Governor’s Scholars Program.

Guffey is the son of Robin and Randall Guffey.

The Steele-Reese Foundation made a very generous donation to the Governor’s Scholars Program to support and recognize Governor’s Scholars from 14 Appalachian counties – Clinton, Estill, Green, Hart, Jackson, Lee, Magoffin, Martin, McCreary, Menifee, Monroe, Morgan, Powell, and Robertson.

The Steele-Reese Foundation is a charitable trust committed to supporting rural communities in Idaho, Montana, and Appalachian Kentucky. Since its inception, the Foundation has maintained a focus on the unique challenges of rural living and on helping people build healthy, successful, and sustainable communities.

Eleanor Steele Reese, daughter of Charles Steele – a banker, lawyer, and business associate of J.P. Morgan – created The Steele-Reese Foundation in 1955. The Foundation’s name honors Eleanor’s family as well as the family of her husband, Emmet Reese, who grew up in the Appalachian foothills community of East Bernstadt, Kentucky. The couple created the Foundation as a lasting commitment to their rural values.

The Governor’s Scholars Program is a transformative, five-week, residential summer experience for outstanding high school students in Kentucky who have completed their junior year and are rising seniors.

The mission of the GSP is to identify and nurture Kentucky’s next generation of civic and economic leaders. Established in 1983, the focus of the GSP is not limited to enhancing intellectual development, but also upon the students’ potential to have an impact at the local, state, national and global levels. The experience is intellectually stimulating, promotes self-development and leadership, and fosters a passion for community involvement.