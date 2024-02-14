Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following arrests last week:

Andrew Murdock, 24, of Somerset, Kentucky, was arrested Saturday, February 3, 2024, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Thomas Pendergrass.

Murdock was charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Murdock was also served with multiple warrants out of Pulaski County for bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine.

Murdock was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Christy D. Beaty, 47, of Byrdstown, Tennessee, was arrested Saturday, February 3, 2024, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Thomas Pendergrass.

Beaty was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); trafficking a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine).

Beaty was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Berry Rose, 45, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Sunday, February 4, 2024, by Albany Police Officer Parker Hickman.

Rose was charged with posssession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); operating a motor vehicle under the influence; also served with a Clinton Circuit Court indictment warrant for possession of methamphetamine

Rose was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Anthony L. Richardson, 25, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Tuesday, February 6, 2024, by Clinton County Sheriff Ricky Marcum.

Richardson was charged wtih public intoxication; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); trafficking a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

Richardson was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Tony Albertson, 39, of Albany, Kentucky, escaped from the Clinton County Jail on Monday, February 5.

Albertson was arrested Thursday, February 8, 2024, by Clinton County Sheriff Ricky Marcum, and was returned and lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Albertson was charged with escape, 2nd degree; promoting contraband, 1st degree; unlawful possession of a methamphetamine precursor, 1st offense.

Zach Appleby, 27, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Wednesday, February 7, 2024, by Clinton County Sheriff Ricky Marcum.

Appleby was charged with wanton endangerment, 2nd degree.

Appleby was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Angela Wallace, 51, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Thursday, February 8, 2024, by Clinton County Sheriff Ricky Marcum on a Clinton County indictment warrant.

Wallace was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified); criminal possession of a forged instrument, 2nd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified).

Wallace was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Miranda Angel, 28, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Wednesday, February 7, 2024, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Rodney Shelton.

Angel was charged with theft of services; criminal mischief 3rd degree.

Angel was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Brian Gross, 38, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Wednesday, February 7, 2024, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Thomas Pendergrass.

Gross was charged with tampering with physical evidence; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified).

Gross was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Colton J. Abston, 25, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Thursday, February 8, 2024, by Clinton County Sheriff Ricky Marcum on a Clinton County indictment warrant.

Abston was charged with assault on a corrections employee (two counts).

Abston was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Cory Bard, 30, of Monticello, Kentucky, was arrested Friday, February 9, 2024, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Rodney Shelton.

Bard was charged with fleeing or evading police on foot, 2nd degree; resisting arrest; menacing; public intoxication of controlled substance.

Bard was also served with two probation violation warrants from Wayne County Circuit Court.

Bard was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Charles D. Daniels, 35, of Monticello, Kentucky, was arrested Friday, February 9, 2024, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Rodney Shelton.

Daniels was charged with improper registration plate; no driver’s license; failure to maintain insurance; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniels was also served with warrants out of Hardin and Pulaski County for failure to appear.

Daniels was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

