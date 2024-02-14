Council holds regular meeting

Albany City Council held its regular monthly meeting last Tuesday, February 6, with all members present.

Although the bulk of the meeting pertained to questions surrounding the Duvall Valley Water Improvement project and funding that included a quarter-million dollar loan, other issues were also discussed.

Two resolutions that involved the construction of the Duvall Valley water line project was tabled, leading most to believe construction on the project may halt temporarily. However, information obtained following that meeting indicated the project will apparently continue on schedule.

(Separate articles on both the water issues discussed last week, as well as a special called meeting held on the issue this past Monday night can be found beginning on page 1 this week.)

The first item on the agenda at the council’s regular meeting last Tuesday was the Municipal Road Aid Cooperative Program agreement.

Councilman Leland Hicks moved to accept the $38,000 offer of assistance from the state in road aid funds, which was seconded by Councilwoman Renee York and passed by unanimous vote.

Councilman Junior Gregory then made a motion, seconded by York to approve a resolution pertaining to the city wide water meter replacement project, with the motion passing unanimously.

Councilman Gregory again brought up the Fire Recovery agreement, which would allow for the fire department to recoup fees from insurance companies when they have to work vehicle accidents and so forth.

City Attorney Jeff Hoover, who has reviewed the agreement, suggested the issue be put on the next council meeting’s agenda for approval.

During recognition of visitors at the meeting, Wendy Holden had a question about the master meter project, asking if it was a part of the upcoming water study or funded by a separate grant.

Toby Church, of Commonwealth Engineers of Bowling Green, the firm that will be conducting the water system study, said the study was in its initial stages, but master meters were being priced as part of that process.

Church noted the study would also involve the water treatment and distribution system and said the city needed new master meters. He said mapping has been reviewed to see where they need to be installed, adding that with the next cold snap, the city could again see problems develop quickly.

Church did answer the question, however, by saying the water study and master meter project were two separate components with separate funding sources.

Jason Pitman, who represents the Second Magisterial District on the Clinton County Fiscal Court, asked “How far is the (water) line on the Duvall Valley improvement project going to go?” The magistrate serves a large portion of the affected area.

The exact project scope, where lines will be laid with the $6.8 million available, is posted at Albany City Hall.

Councilman Reed Sloan said there had been two and a half miles completed so far.

David Bowles of Monarch Engineers, the firm in charge of the Duvall Valley project, said that by tabling the resolutions (that were presented on the project) construction could basically stop now.

He added if it continues, the lines would help the areas on the mountain.

Meanwhile, Monarch released the following project update for February on ongoing projects:

* Duvall Valley Water System Improvements: Construction of the water lines started last September. The contractor initiated work on the north end of the project at the intersection of South Harper Lane and U.S. Highway 127 and will continue to work going toward Duvall Valley. Approximately 13,260 LF 12 inch water line has been installed along U.S. 127, KY 696, and will be heading towards the Beech Bottom Road and KY Highway 968 areas (as of last week).

* Water Treatment Plant Improvements. The two motor control buildings have been in place for a few months now and have been connected with electric and are working. Work at the plant will be coming to completion this month. The final electrical work and SCADA System installation was completed (last week).

Sloan said the council had not had time to look at the whole funding packet ,but something should be done by the next (special) meeting, after a pair of resolutions pertaining to the project were tabled earlier in the meeting.

Also during recognition of visitors, Gregory recognized new Clinton County Schools Superintendent Wayne Ackerman, who was present for the meeting.

Ackerman introduced himself to those present, saying he came out to meet people and offer his help in any way he could. He also said he looked forward to working and being involved in the community.

The 20 minute regular meeting of the council was then adjourned, with the next regular meeting being scheduled for March 5.

(The council held a special called meeting on the water project and other issues this past Monday and details of that meeting can be found beginning on page 1 this week.)