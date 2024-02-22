Moons, Davis move into elite stat groups

Two CCHS varsity basketball players had a big week when they moved into elite groups with a trio of accomplishments last week.

Senior guard Landree Moons, above, is shown pulling down her 1,000th rebound last Wednesday, February 14, in a game against Russell County. Then, in the very next game against Casey County, Moons moved into yet another elite group when she stood at the free throw line to net her 2,000th career point.

On Friday, Bulldog senior guard Cohen Davis, below, in a game at Barren County, dropped in his career 1,000th point to become a member of the CCHS 1000 Point Club.