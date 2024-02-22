Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following arrests last week:

Jaywreye Phelps, 30, of Albany, Kentucky, was arretsed Wednesday, February 7, 2024, by Clinton County Sheriff Ricky Marcum.

Phelps was charged with sexual abuse, 1st degree, child under 12; sodomy, 1st degree, child under 12.

Phelps was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Savannah Jackson, 25, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Tuesday, February 13, by Albany Police Officer Parker Hickman, on a Clinton County indictment warrant.

Jackson was charged with criminal abuse, 2nd degree child under 12; wanton endangerment, 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a prescription of a controlled substance not in proper container.

Jackson was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Thomas Tucker, 37, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Tuesday, February 13, 2024, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Hunter Moreland.

Tucker was charged with wanton endangerment, 1st Degree – 8 counts; unlawful imprisonment ,1st degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; violation of an EPO/DVO; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

Tucker was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

George L. Claborn, 41, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Tuesday, February 13, 2024, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Thomas Pendergrass.

Claborn was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence; possession of an open container; operating on a suspended license.

Claborn was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Daniel Lee Norris,27, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Thursday, February 15, 2024, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Thomas Pendergrass.

Norris was charged with fleeing or evading police 1st Degree (motor vehicle); possession of burglary tools; resisting arrest; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Norris was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Anthony B. Lee, 31, Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Thursday, February 15, 2024, by Albany Police Officer Kenny Johnson.

Lee was charged with criminal trespassing, 3rd degree; theft by unlawful taking under $500.

Lee was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

John J. Smith, 36, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Thursday, February 15, 2024, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff David Bookout on a Clinton County indictment warrant.

Smith was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol; wanton endangerment 1st degree

Smith was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Dillion Flowers, 33 yrs old of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Thursday, February 15, 2024, by Clinton County Sheriff Ricky Marcum.

Flowers was charged with probation Violation, 2 counts.

Flowers was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

