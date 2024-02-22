Lady Dawgs, Bulldogs will see District Tourney action next week

Clinton County High School basketball fans will get an early start on post-season play next week when the 16th District Basketball Tournament kicks off at Russell County High School.

With five schools – Clinton, Cumberland, Metcalfe Monroe and Russell – now making up the 16th District membership, tournament pairings now call for an early game to be played between the two lowest seeded teams in both girls’ and boy’s play.

This year, the Lady Bulldogs ended up being one of those squads as a four seed, and will take on five seed Cumberland County this Sunday, February 25 in a game slated for a 3:00 p.m. tipoff.

The Bulldogs finished the regular season against 16th District opponents as the two seed and will play their opening round game on Tuesday, February 27, going up against Cumberland County, the three seeded team with a tipoff slated for 7:30 p.m.

In other 16th District girls’ games, Metcalfe County’s Lardy Hornets earned the top seed for the tournament, and are waiting in the wings to face the winner of the Clinton-Cumberland game. That game is set to be played Monday, February 26 at 6:00 p.m., followed by the semi-final contest between Russell County and Monroe County, seeds two and three, respectively.

Boys’ additional action pits top seeded Russell County going up against the Monroe-Metcalfe winner on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m., followed by the Clinton-Cumberland game.

Girls’ winners will play a championship game on Wednesday, February 28, at 7:00 p.m., while the boys’ will determine a champion in a title game set for Friday, March 1, also with a 7:00 p.m. tipoff.

Both the champion and the runner-up teams will advance to the 4th Region Tournaments that get underway the following week in Diddle Arena on the campus of Bowling Green’s Western Kentucky University.