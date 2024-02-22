Annual WANY/Booster Club Radio Auction airs Friday

With the exception of a one-year hiatas during the COVID19 outbreak a couple of years ago, Clinton County has for several decades now enjoyed supporting the local basketball program through the annual Basketball Booster Club / WANY Radio Auction.

The event returns this Friday night for another round, beginning at 5:00 p.m. and continuing until the merchandise had been sold.

The Auction benefites both the girls’ and boys’ varsity basketball program at Clinton County High School.

No format changes are being made to the long-time running program for Friday night’’s edition, with donated merchandise and services from area businesses, individuals and professionals being featured over the airways of local radio station WANY FM (100.9).

Bidding will take place through telephone calls as well as from the audience that will be gathered in the CCHS Cafeteria where the program will be headquatered.

While most items featured during the auction will be offered in three-minute long sessions, larger and more premium items will be held in multi-session spans, depending on the item value.

Long-time hosts Al Gibson and Jackie Flowers will once again be on hand to keep the items moving, giving descriptions and attempting to keep some sort of order to the at times chaotic process, while current Lady Bulldogs and Bulldog players will be answereing the telephone banks to take bids as they come in.

As in the past years, in an effort to keep the process fair between phone bidders and in-person bidders, the final 30 seconds of bidding for each session will be limited to phone-call only bids, although the advent of cell phone use can skew that notion as well with in-person bidders at the cafeteria often resorting to placing winning bids in that fashion.

Any business or individual that wishes to contribute to Friday night’s lineup of merchandise and services for the program, can contact any player, parent or Booster Club offices Lezlee Young and Gina Poore.