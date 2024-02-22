Basketball approaches tourney time

Longer days and warmer temperatures for many people means that spring is just round the corner, but for another large group, those are signs that high school basketball is headed for a busy stretch with the arrival of the post-season tournament stretch.

That’s the case for Clinton County High School basketball fans as the Lady Bulldogs and Bulldogs closed out regular season play Tuesday night at The Castle, and immediately turned toward preparing for next week’s 16th District Tournament, hosted this year in Russell County.

In addition, local basketball fans and supporters of the program also have another important date to mark down on their calendars, the Friday night, February 23 return of the popular Basketball Booster Club/WANY Radio Auction.