Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Tournament time is here, throw out the records and throw up the rock

For many of us high school basketball fans, we’re on the edge of the best time of the year, the start of post-season play – tournament time.

From now until late March, it’s roundball basketball first and everything else as it can be worked into our schedules.

District tournament play gets underway across this basketball crazy state next week, and for CCHS fans, that means taking the short drive across Wolf Creek Dam into Russell County for our 16th District Tournament.

As noted in an article appearing on the front page of this week’s Clinton County News, our Lady Bulldogs will kick off the 16th District Tournament in a Sunday afternoon game against Cumberland County’s Lady Panthers.

Be in the Laker gym for the 3:00 p.m. tipoff and get behind our Lady Dawgs as they work their way through the brackets and into the championship game.

For the Bulldogs, tourney time rolls around Tuesday evening when we go up against Cumberland County in semi-final competition. That contest is set for a 7:30 p.m. tip.

Find your Big Blue gear and make the short drive across Lake Cumberland next week to get behind our players and take them both into the championship games.

Congrats are aplenty this week

There are a number of congratulations to be passed around this week, a couple for individual accolades and one for a team accomplishment.

Beginning with Lady Bulldog Landree Moons, who secured her spot in two very elite groups last week, both times while playing on The Castle hardwood.

On Wednesday night, against Russell County, Moons went up with 5:31 showing on the first quarter game clock and pulled down a rebound that was the 1,000th of her career.

The following night, she joined an even more elite club when with 6:40 showing on the first quarter clock, Landree stepped to the free throw line and dropped in her 2,000th career point.

Both are huge and congrats goes out to our senior guard for her accomplishments in both categories.

On Friday night, in a game at Barren County, Cohen Davis, a first cousin to Landree, made some history of his own when he dropped in the 1,000th point of his career.

The senior point guard also joins a small number of Bulldogs who have achieved this accomplishment during their high school careers.

Congrats again, Cohen, on a fantastic accomplishment.

But, we’re not finished with the congrats, as a big hand goes to our boys’ freshman basketball team who traveled Sunday to Russell County to claim the championship title of the Freshman 16th District Tournament by defeating the Metcalfe frosh team 34-31.

As I mentioned in this space before, this makes the future of Bulldog basketball certainly look bright for years to come.

Radio Auction returns this Friday

Just a reminder for roundball supporters, the annual Basketball Booster Club / WANY Radio Auction will take place this Friday, February 25, beginning at 5:00 p.m. and continuing until everything has been auctioned off.

I’m ready, along with long-time co-host Jackie Flowers, for another great night of fast paced, entertaining, and often hectic action as we spend five hours or so auctioning merchandise and services.

It’s all to benefit our youth, as the auction raises funds for our girls’ and boys’ basketball programs at Clinton County High School.

Tune in, get your dialing fingers ready, and give us a call to bid, and hopefully buy, some top merchandise.

If you prefer, come on out to the CCHS cafeteria and get in on the action first-hand.

Either way, I guarantee you’re in for a fun night and you’ll be supporting our youth at the same time.

Don’t get much better than that..

It might still be February, but it’s still tournament time, and that means the return of my longtime, traditional closing and several of you readers have told me you look forward to each year . . .

In the meantime –

It’s March Madness – don’t call me until April